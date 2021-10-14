Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an argument for Penn State head coach James Franklin heading to the West Coast to lead USC’s football program.

“I would hire James Franklin,” Finebaum said. “He checks a lot of boxes in the sense that he’s a very good CEO. Which means he’ll bring in a top-flight staff. From there, I think this program needs to be run like a big-time operation, which it hasn’t been.”

Finebaum added that he’s confident that Penn State will lose Franklin at some point in the future.

“If I’m over at Penn State right now I’d be searching the yellow pages for a new coach because I think James Franklin is leaving,” Finebaum told Dan Patrick.

"If I'm over at Penn State right now I'd be searching the yellow pages for a new coach because I think James Franklin is leaving." –@Finebaum weighs in on who he'd hire at #USC For Paul's full appearance: https://t.co/Z9RiNjTFEE pic.twitter.com/PsSdkrpnsP — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 11, 2021

Last month, Patrick reported that Franklin and USC have “mutual interest” regarding the program’s head coaching vacancy. He has done an excellent job of ignoring these reports, but if Franklin is offered the job, he’ll have a tough decision to make.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Nittany Lions, Franklin has a 65-29 record. The reality is he has been a popular coaching candidate ever since he led Vanderbilt to a 9-4 record in 2013.

Do you think USC will pursue James Franklin as its next head coach?