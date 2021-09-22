Paul Finebaum Names 1 ‘Great Choice’ For The USC Job

Several marquee names have been linked to the USC Trojans‘ job opening over the past week, and on Wednesday, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum made an argument for Deion Sanders taking over the program.

During this Wednesday’s episode of Get Up, Finebaum called Sanders a “great choice” for USC. He believes Sanders would bring a ton of energy to a team that’s in desperate need of it.

“What Deion Sanders can do is hire a staff, he can go out and get a great defensive offensive coordinator,” Finebaum said. “He is the face of the program, and is there a city in America that needs a face and glitz more than Los Angeles? I think he would be unbelievable. Go and hire him today.”

ESPN’s Desmond Howard is also on board with Sanders becoming the next head coach of the Trojans.

“I’ve seen less-qualified coaches get bigger coaching jobs,” Howard said. “So I would say yeah. I think that he brings a name, he brings a brand. He’s able to recruit and he will bring a lot of attention there and he will be able to put together a magnificent coaching staff. So I will say yay.”

USC legend Reggie Bush mentioned Sanders as a potential candidate for USC’s job opening last Saturday on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Sanders has stated that he’s focused on winning games at Jackson State right now. However, it would be pretty sweet to see the Hall of Famer leading the Trojans in 2022.