Paul Finebaum Reacts To Reggie Bush’s Student-Athletes Comment

Reggie Bush had some eye-opening comments recently regarding student-athletes and the NCAA’s plan to allow them to profit off their name and likeness. Paul Finebaum agrees with what Bush had to say, but he isn’t a fan of Bush being the “messenger.”

The NCAA is attempting to be more progressive. As a result, the organization appears to be in support of a plan which would allow student-athletes to earn a bit of money during their collegiate career.

To be quite honest, the plan is long overdue. At this point, the NCAA is simply trying to catch up to yesterday’s demands.

Bush warned student-athletes about the NCAA’s potential plan in an interview with Playboy, though. He believes there could be a major negative outcome if the student-athletes don’t have the right “foundation.”

Finebaum agrees with what Bush has to say. But the SEC Network analyst wishes there was a different “spokesman for this project.”

“There’s something about Reggie Bush preaching to young people in Playboy Magazine of all places that I tend to tune out a little bit,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “Yes, he’s correct. Everything he said is correct, but he is the wrong spokesman for this project. . . . It’s the right message; it’s the wrong messenger.”

Finebaum’s got a point. An interview with Playboy isn’t exactly the best platform to be speaking on.

But Bush makes valid points, nonetheless.

It’ll be interesting to see the impact the NCAA’s new plan has on student-athletes and athletics as a whole.