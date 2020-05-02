The Spun

Quaydarius Davis, No. 17 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

USC cheerleaders during a football game.LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 16: Cheerleaders of the USC Trojans perform on the sidelines during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 16, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

USC has no shortage of elite pass-catchers each and every season. The Trojans’ latest WR commit should help continue a tradition of excellence at the receiver position.

Clay Helton and the Trojans have landed a commitment from 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis, per Davis’ Instagram announcement Saturday afternoon. The Texas native chose USC over the in-state Longhorns. There’s no doubt this is a massive pickup for USC and could start a pipe-line to the talent-rich state of Texas.

The 6-foot, 193-pound prospect will likely play slot receiver for the Trojans’ explosive, air-raid passing attack. Davis also has the ability to play outside – his versatility will be a major weapon for the USC offense.

Quaydarius Davis posted an impressive highlight mix to go along with his commitment announcement Saturday afternoon. Check it out below:

USC appears to be getting back to its usual recruiting dominance after a horrendous showing on the 2020 trail. Last year, the Trojans managed to pull in just 13 commits which included only two 4-star prospects.

Helton already has 10 commits in the 2021 class now with Davis in the mix. Seven of USC’s 2021 commits are 4-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

If the Trojans can continue this kind of recruiting dominance, there’s no reason USC shouldn’t compete to secure a few Pac-12 titles in coming years.

