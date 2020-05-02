Quaydarius Davis, No. 17 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

USC has no shortage of elite pass-catchers each and every season. The Trojans’ latest WR commit should help continue a tradition of excellence at the receiver position.

Clay Helton and the Trojans have landed a commitment from 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis, per Davis’ Instagram announcement Saturday afternoon. The Texas native chose USC over the in-state Longhorns. There’s no doubt this is a massive pickup for USC and could start a pipe-line to the talent-rich state of Texas.

The 6-foot, 193-pound prospect will likely play slot receiver for the Trojans’ explosive, air-raid passing attack. Davis also has the ability to play outside – his versatility will be a major weapon for the USC offense.

Quaydarius Davis posted an impressive highlight mix to go along with his commitment announcement Saturday afternoon. Check it out below:

USC appears to be getting back to its usual recruiting dominance after a horrendous showing on the 2020 trail. Last year, the Trojans managed to pull in just 13 commits which included only two 4-star prospects.

Helton already has 10 commits in the 2021 class now with Davis in the mix. Seven of USC’s 2021 commits are 4-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

If the Trojans can continue this kind of recruiting dominance, there’s no reason USC shouldn’t compete to secure a few Pac-12 titles in coming years.