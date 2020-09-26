The Spun

Reggie Bush Had An Embarrassing Moment On FOX Today

Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush could use a cup of coffee or two.

The former USC Trojans star had some trouble staying awake during halftime of this afternoon’s No. 8 Texas vs. Texas Tech game on FOX.

FOX’s cameras captured Bush dozing off. The former USC Trojans star was then clowned by his colleagues on the air.

“Get your rest, man!” Urban Meyer said.

Bush addressed the incident on Twitter.

“You know what I think I’ll actually take that second coffee!” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Hey, we’ve all been there.

On the air, Bush made a bold prediction. He has Texas beating Oklahoma this season.

“We’ve seen Spencer Rattler throw two interceptions (today),” Bush said. “If Sam Ehlinger can throw the ball (accurately) and push the ball down the field, I can see Texas beating Oklahoma this year. In fact, I do believe Texas is going to beat Oklahoma this year.”

Oklahoma went on to lose to Kansas State in the season’s first truly shocking upset loss. So, that Texas over OU prediction isn’t look as bold as it initially did.

Regardless, hopefully Bush can get some rest in the days to come. He certainly appears to need it right now.


