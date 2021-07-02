LeBron James Reacts To Latest Reggie Bush News

Now that college athletes can officially profit off their names, images and likenesses, most of the sports world wants the NCAA to reinstate Reggie Bush’s statistics from his time at USC. And while they’re at it, give him back the Heisman Trophy.

On Thursday morning, Bush released a statement regarding the NIL era and his USC career. He firmly believes his hard work is why he was one of the best players in the country back in 2005.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” Bush said in a statement.

Bush had to return his Heisman Trophy after an investigation found that he and his family members accepted cash, travel expenses and a home in the San Diego area while he was a student-athlete.

Several analysts have shown their support for Bush over the past 24 hours, including Richard Jefferson. He shared his rant from The Jump on Twitter with the caption “#FreeReggieBush.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems to be in agreement with Jefferson, as he had the following response to his tweet:

This is definitely James’ way of amplifying Jefferson’s message.

James was never a college athlete, but he clearly supports student-athletes profiting from the NIL policy.

Only time will tell if the NCAA reinstates Reggie Bush’s college stats and gives him back the Heisman Trophy.

[LeBron James]