We might be inching closer to a reunion between former USC running back Reggie Bush and the Heisman Trophy.

Now that student-athletes can profit off their names, images and likenesses, Bush has requested for the NCAA to reinstate his statistics from the 2005 season and return the Heisman Trophy. He surrendered his Heisman Trophy after an investigation found that he and his family members accepted cash, travel expenses and a home in the San Diego area while he was a student-athlete.

An official response from the NCAA has not come yet, but the Heisman Trophy Trust just shared their thoughts on the NIL era of collegiate athletics.

“The Heisman Trust believes the recent decision by the NCAA to allow student athletes the ability to control their name, image and likeness is a positive step in the right direction,” they said. “The Heisman Trust supports any legislation that will protect and benefit all student athletes.”

Unfortunately for those who want to see Bush get the Heisman Trophy back, they’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Since the NCAA hasn’t reinstated Reggie Bush’s statistics from the 2005 season, he remains ineligible to receive the Heisman Trophy. That could all change though if the NCAA reverses its decision.

“Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy. Should the NCAA reinstate Bush’s 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family.”

The ball is officially in the NCAA’s court. Hopefully, Bush’s statistics from the 2005 season are reinstated in the near future.

