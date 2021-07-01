Reggie Bush Reacts To Major Change In College Sports

The NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness was met with overwhelming support from fans and current athletes alike. However, former student-athletes won’t get the opportunity to do so, after often being punished for similar actions in the past.

Few players fall into that latter better more than Reggie Bush. The former USC running back was forced to forfeit his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an investigation revealed that Bush and his family received improper benefits during his college career. The NCAA also vacated the Trojans 2004 BCS Championship and doled out a two-year postseason ban to the program.

With the recent change in policy, fans have called upon the NCAA to return the Heisman to Bush. The dynamic running back was an important part of college football history, so not being officially recognized is a harsh punishment, especially given the changing tide in college sports.

Bush himself clearly took note of the NCAA’s decision this week. He took to Twitter to react to the historic shift in college athletics.

“Well well well….look what we have here,” Bush tweeted on Wednesday night.

Well well well….look what we have here 😏 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 1, 2021

It’s unclear if Bush will ever get his Heisman Trophy returned and if USC will ever have their BCS National Championship reinstated. NCAA president Mark Emmert addressed the policy shift in a statement, but neglected to mention if past penalties would be rescinded.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

Time will tell if the NCAA decides to give Bush back his Heisman Trophy. Regardless, college sports fans everywhere will never forget his incredible 2005 season.