Reggie Bush Was Asked If He Wants His Heisman Back

Reggie Bush is back at USC. The former Trojans star was welcomed back at his alma mater earlier today after his 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation ended.

It has been a long time coming for Bush, who has had to stay away from USC in the wake of NCAA sanctions. He was able to return to campus and cover a Trojans game with FOX last fall, but being totally embraced by the school is a different matter.

Now that he’s been reinstated, there is one more thing left for Bush to recover: his vacated Heisman Trophy. Colin Cowherd asked Bush on FS1 this afternoon if getting his Heisman back is a big deal.

“To say that I don’t want it back would be a lie. So I do want to be completely honest about that,” Bush said. “One hundred percent I want my Heisman Trophy back. But also at the same time, I’m more focused on the kids now, because what happened to me is in the past. We’re not going to change what happened but what we can do is learn from it.”

Bush added that he’s happy that athletes may be able to make money off their name, image and likeness moving forward. You can watch the full clip below.

Bush was voted the Heisman Trophy winner in 2005 with at the time was the second-highest point total in the history of the award. His 2,541 ballot points still ranks third all-time behind only O.J. Simpson and Joe Burrow.

Point blank, it would be good to see Bush’s Heisman be reinstated. The dude deserves it.