Report: Lincoln Riley Hiring Away Important Oklahoma Staffer

Lincoln Riley has already brought several staff members with him from Oklahoma to USC. The latest hire projects to be an important one for the Trojans.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports, Riley will bring outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Jamar Cain with him to Los Angeles. Cain spent the last two seasons on Riley’s staff at OU.

Cain has extensive experience coaching on the West Coast. Prior to joining Oklahoma, he coached in the Pac-12 at Arizona State in 2019.

Cain previously worked on the staff at Fresno State from 2016-18 after a two-year stint at North Dakota State. The former New Mexico State standout has also worked at Wyoming, Cal Poly and Missouri State.

SOURCE: OU's Jamar Cain is expected to join Lincoln Riley's staff at USC. Cain who has coached in the Pac-12 and has a lot of West Coast ties, is considered one of the country's top recruiters. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2021

Riley was introduced as the new head coach at USC last Monday. In his first press conference, he announced that he was bringing Alex Grinch with him to be the new defensive coordinator, as well as Dennis Simmons as wide receivers coach and Benny Wylie as strength coach.

Riley wasted no time in making an impact on the recruiting trail, successfully getting five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson to flip from Oklahoma to USC.