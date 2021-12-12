Report: Lincoln Riley Makes Big Decision On USC Staff

Lincoln Riley continues to get closer to having his staff fully assembled at USC.

Riley is reportedly set to retain interim head coach Donte Williams. He took over for Clay Helton in September after USC’s second game of the season.

It’s unknown what role Williams will have on Riley’s staff.

Williams led the Trojans to a 4-8 record as both sides of the ball struggled mightily. It was another lost season as the program continued to spin in the opposite direction.

With Riley at the helm now, he looks poised to try and bring USC back to contention like the program was back in the Pete Carroll days.

Before Riley took the USC job, he coached Oklahoma for five seasons. In each season, the Sooners had nine or more wins and he also took them to the College Football Playoff three times.

Riley already has Dennis Simmons, Alex Grinch, Bennie Wylie, and Clarke Stroud on his staff as they all were with him in Norman.

He also had Roy Manning, Brian Odom, and Jamar Cain join USC recently after being with him at Oklahoma as well.

With Early National Signing Day just a few days away, it’s imperative for Riley to have his staff set.