Report: There’s Still 1 “Leader” For Caleb Williams

Transfer quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to make a decision on his future but it could be coming pretty soon.

National Signing Day is coming up quickly (Feb. 2) and even though Williams is a transfer recruit, he could still choose to decide by then.

When it comes to Williams, Chris Hummer of 247Sports is reporting that USC is still the leader for him. Hummer has his crystal ball prediction in for the Trojans to land Williams, though he’s also saying that there is some work to do for the two parties.

This makes sense due to Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC. Williams started for Riley this past season and was dynamite. He threw for 1,912 yards along with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Even though USC is the leader, there are still some other strong programs courting Williams. UCLA still looks to be involved, as does Oklahoma with new head coach Brent Venables.

There’s also the possibility that Williams could go to Wisconsin, but that seems unlikely as of right now.

Whatever the case, one of these programs is going to be set for the foreseeable future once Williams commits.