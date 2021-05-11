The Spun

Report: USC 5-Star Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

USC's mascot riding on a white horse in the end zone.LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 16: Traveler, mascot of the USC Trojans runs on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 16, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

In 2017, Clay Helton and the Trojans got a commitment from Stephen Carr, one of the top-rated high-school running backs in the country. Four years later, the former five-star prospect is planning to move on from USC.

With the Trojans’ spring camp now in the books, Carr is planning on entering his name in the transfer portal, according to Keely Eure of 247Sports.

“Veteran USC running back Stephen Carr intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, USCFootball.com has learned,” Eure wrote, via 247Sports.com. “While the paperwork has not been finalized, it is expected to become official this week.”

Carr stepped onto USC’s campus in 2017 oozing with potential. But the former five-star never found a prominent role in the Trojans offense, instead fighting for backup reps during his four years with the program.

Playing time at USC was already an issue for Stephen Carr. The Trojans then went out and added former Texas running back Keontay Ingram this off-season.

Rather than fighting for reps this upcoming season, Carr is taking his talents elsewhere. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands.

USC football, meanwhile, is coming off a promising 5-1 season during the 2020 campaign. The Trojans entered last year’s Pac-12 Championship undefeated before falling to the Oregon Ducks in a 31-24 game.

USC lost some talent to the NFL this off-season, but should still pose as a threat to win the Pac-12 South. The Trojans will have plenty of competition, though, including the likes of Arizona State, Utah and potentially UCLA.


