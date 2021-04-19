Sam Darnold Reacts To Death Of Former USC Teammate

The USC Trojans lost a prized member of their 2016 and 2017 teams with the passing of former left guard Chris Brown. Today, Brown’s former USC teammate Sam Darnold reacted to his passing.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Carolina Panthers QB posted several images of himself and Brown having fun together. He referred to his former USC teammate as “the greatest dude ever.”

“Still can’t believe this,” Darnold wrote. “Rest easy brotha.”

It was Darnold’s former head coach Clay Helton who broke the news this week. Helton announced in a tweet that the 24-year-old Brown passed away.

“Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today,” Helton wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts.”

Sam Darnold became the Trojans’ starting quarterback in 2016 and dazzled the college football world that year en route to a Rose Bowl win over Penn State. At the time, Brown was a backup – but he’d have a bigger role in 2017.

During the 2017 season, Brown became the Trojans’ starting left guard and blocked for Darnold as he led USC to their first Pac-12 title since 2008.

Darnold went to the NFL several months later while Brown stayed behind to block for JT Daniels in 2018. He went on to sign as a UDFA for the Chargers in 2019 and played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

Our hearts go out to Chris Brown’s family and loved ones.