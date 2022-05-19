Former 5-Star Recruit Claims Only 1 Conference Wasn't Paying Recruits

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: National Anthem before the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nick Saban's comments about Texas A&M buying recruits has stirred up a debate about whether or not college football teams pay incoming players.

On Thursday, former five-star safety Su'a Cravens shared his experience as a recruit with the rest of the world.

According to Cravens, the only schools that didn't offer him money were from the Pac-12. He claims that's because Pac-12 schools would've received "the death penalty."

Nonetheless, Cravens still committed to the USC.

"I'll just say this since people wanna cap and accuse others," Cravens tweeted. "I used to be a 5-star recruit. Only schools that didn’t offer bread were Pac-12 schools cuz it would’ve been the death penalty for them, not just a slap on the wrist like the others get. I went to SC free of charge."

Cravens claims some schools offered him over $10,000 just to come down for a visit.

"I had schools offering me 10-20k just to visit and all of em were south east of Texas since people lying I’ll speak from experience," he added. "Recruiting was unfair up until NIL because only the SEC was allowed to openly pay for talent which is why they became so dominant last 13 years."

Cravens went on to have a productive career at USC, racking up 207 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defended, 10.5 sacks, nine interceptions and four forced fumbles. Unfortunately, his pro career was cut short due to injuries.

If Cravens is telling the truth with these tweets, it just goes to show how far college football teams will go to land top recruits.