There’s 1 School Getting Mentioned The Most For Caleb Williams

Plenty of college football players rushed into the transfer portal immediately at the end of the 2021 regular season, but on Monday, one of the biggest names in the sport threw his hat into the ring on the late side.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he planned to enter the portal. Although he didn’t rule out a return to the Sooners, the highly touted freshman explained that he wanted to see the other options available to him.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path a prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but will all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “According to NCAA rules as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.

“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!”

Given all the changes to Oklahoma’s coaching staff over the past few weeks, it’s not surprising to see Williams on the search for other opportunities. Naturally, one destination popped into the mind of most college football fans and media members after the freshman quarterback announced his intentions: USC.

Lincoln Riley, who originally recruited the five-star Williams to Norman, left the Sooners last month to take on the head coaching job with the Trojans. Now, many seem convinced that Riley will be in pursuit of the talented young quarterback once again.

USC after seeing Caleb Williams enter the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/xNoiomCBim — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 3, 2022

Oklahoma star QB Caleb Williams is entering the transfer portal. Have to imagine he’ll at least consider following Lincoln Riley to USC. https://t.co/UENjLmlfy8 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) January 3, 2022

Where would Caleb Williams go and why? He is the king of OKL. Will he follow Lincoln Riley to USC? Seems logical. But the Trojans have Jaxson Dart (great name). Would Dart then transfer as Slovis did to Pitt? It’s musical chairs for QBs. Sooners have lost two 5-star QBs. pic.twitter.com/VqyKQlaYfj — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 3, 2022

Would be a stunner if Caleb Williams leaves Norman for any place but USC If he follows Lincoln, Jaxson Dart immediately replaces Williams as the most sought-after transfer quarterback Oklahoma might even figure into that — pickings are more slim on QB portal now than weeks ago https://t.co/vVDUHLQcsC — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 3, 2022

A few places that would be fun to see Caleb Williams at (based on scheme): Georgia

USC (obviously)

Oregon

Notre Dame

Ole Miss — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2022

USC certainly won’t be the only suitor that emerges from Williams, but given the quarterback’s connection with Riley, the Pac-12 program seems like the most obviously landing spot for the future Heisman hopeful.

That being said, if the beginning of this college football offseason has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.