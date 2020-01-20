Todd Orlando Leaving Texas Tech After Less Than 2 Weeks

Todd Orlando’s stint at Texas Tech lasted less than two weeks. The veteran defensive assistant is on the move once again.

On January 8, Orlando was hired as Tech’s new assistant head coach and linebackers coach. It was an opportunity to reunite with Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells, who Orlando worked under as the defensive coordinator at Utah State in 2013-14.

However, reports this afternoon indicate Orlando is leaving TTU. Lubbock Online’s Don Williams confirmed with a Texas Tech official that the 48-year-old assistant is gone.

A Texas Tech official confirms that Todd Orlando is no longer working for Tech. https://t.co/ArCUFV0OUD — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) January 20, 2020

It looks like Orlando is heading further West. This morning Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported that USC was negotiating a deal to make Orlando its new defensive coordinator.

As of now, nothing is officially done, but the fact Orlando left Texas Tech bodes well for him being hired by the Trojans.

Sources: USC working toward a deal to make Todd Orlando defensive coordinator. Orlando was defensive coordinator at Texas, Houston, Utah State and FIU. He brings a history of strong performances/improvements in Year 1. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2020

Orlando spent 2017-19 seasons as the DC at Texas after filling the same role at Houston in 2015 and 2016.

He has also ran the defenses at Utah State, FIU and UConn in his career.