Todd Orlando Leaving Texas Tech After Less Than 2 Weeks

Todd Orlando signals from the sideline during a game.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Defensive coach Todd Orlando of the Texas Longhorns reacts during play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Todd Orlando’s stint at Texas Tech lasted less than two weeks. The veteran defensive assistant is on the move once again.

On January 8, Orlando was hired as Tech’s new assistant head coach and linebackers coach. It was an opportunity to reunite with Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells, who Orlando worked under as the defensive coordinator at Utah State in 2013-14.

However, reports this afternoon indicate Orlando is leaving TTU. Lubbock Online’s Don Williams confirmed with a Texas Tech official that the 48-year-old assistant is gone.

It looks like Orlando is heading further West. This morning Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported that USC was negotiating a deal to make Orlando its new defensive coordinator.

As of now, nothing is officially done, but the fact Orlando left Texas Tech bodes well for him being hired by the Trojans.

Orlando spent 2017-19 seasons as the DC at Texas after filling the same role at Houston in 2015 and 2016.

He has also ran the defenses at Utah State, FIU and UConn in his career.


