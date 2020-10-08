FOX’s Matt Leinart On Whether He Thinks Urban Meyer Will Coach Again

It will be a while before people actually accept the possibility that Urban Meyer won’t coach college football again. He’s been connected to top jobs like USC with persistent rumors since he stepped away from Ohio State.

At just 56, Meyer could still have 10 or 20 prime coaching years left. However, he does have some health concerns that high-stress coaching probably doesn’t help. He also seems to be legitimately very into his media career, as a major part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, along with Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Rob Stone.

Leinart, the former USC football great, discussed his colleague’s potential return to football on The Ryen Russillo Podcast this week. While he wouldn’t be totally surprised if it happened eventually, Leinart truly believes that Meyer is done for good.

“I’m gonna say no. I think he’s done,” Leinart said. “…Here’s my personal opinion. And I would be lying to say I haven’t talked to him about it, since he took the TV job last year. But my sense is that he’s done. I think he loves—and I know this for a fact—he loves family time. He loves that his head is not exploding. He has the cyst. It’s a real health issue for him. And now he’s getting paid to talk on TV and hang out, and we have a great group, man. We have a lot of fun. So I’ll say I wouldn’t be shocked if he ever went back, but my opinion is that I think he’s done. ”

Leinart’s fellow USC Trojans would probably love Urban Meyer to fulfill those long standing rumors and take that job, but it is definitely understandable if he is happy with how his post-football life has gone. With three national titles between Florida and Ohio State, there isn’t a lot more for Meyer to prove.

From 2001-2018, Meyer was 187-32 as a head coach, in stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State. He finished with an incredible 83-9 (54-4) record in seven years with the Buckeyes.

Whether or not he coaches again, he’s pretty clearly one of the most successful college coaches of all time.

[The Ryen Russillo Podcast]