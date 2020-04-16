USC 5-Star Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

On Thursday afternoon, one of the best high school quarterback recruits in recent memory announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

USC announced former five-star quarterback recruit JT Daniels put his name in the transfer portal. Daniels, who started as a freshman in 2018, suffered a devastating knee injury in 2019.

True freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis took over and put together an excellent season for the Trojans. After Slovis’ success as a true freshman, Daniels and USC head coach Clay Helton decided it was time to move on.

USC released a statement about Daniels’ decision to put his name in the transfer portal. “We have been working with JT and his family, as well as our compliance office, to help him navigate the process of entering his name in the transfer portal.”

“It is his desire to explore all of his options going into the 2020 season. We will continue to support JT in every way possible and help him through his decision, including the option of staying on with our football team.”

USC QB JT Daniels has put his name in the transfer portal.

Daniels completed just over 59-percent of his passes as a true freshman in 2018.

After keeping hold of the starting job heading into 2019, Daniels played just one game before suffering a torn ACL.

He was the No. 16 overall recruit – and No. 3 QB – in the 2018 recruiting class.