USC 5-Star WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC Trojans helmetTEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Spun on Thursday night.

A top-1o recruit in the 2019 class, McCoy did not play for USC this season after an offseason arrest, even though charges were dropped. In 2020, he recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

McCoy did not play in 2019 due to an illness. The Santa Ana (Calif.) native originally enrolled at USC in January 2019 before transferring to the University of Texas after 17 days.

McCoy eventually wound up transferring back to USC that summer, but he failed to have a major impact on the field for the Trojans.

On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz broke the news that the onetime blue-chip recruit had entered the transfer portal.

Despite his failure to launch at USC, it seems likely that McCoy will draw quite a bit of interest in the portal. Talent will always find opportunities.

While McCoy is allowed by NCAA rules to return to USC if he wanted to, it seems unlikely that would happen. Both he and the program need a fresh start.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.