On Tuesday night, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd took to Twitter with a report that one of the biggest games of the 2020 college football season wouldn’t happen.

According to Cowherd’s report, the season-opener between Alabama and USC “isn’t happening.” The report came after ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum said Alabama was looking for a replacement for Week 1.

“Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening,” Cowherd said, “Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents. Not official but understood,” he said on Twitter.

Not long after Cowherd’s report emerged, USC athletic director Mike Bohn responded. Bohn made it clear the Trojans are still planning on playing the Crimson Tide this fall.

“We have every intention of playing our game against Alabama,” Bohn said on Twitter. “I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation. We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season.”

Earlier today, San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State each announced they will not be offering on-campus classes this fall.

That sparked questions relating to other California colleges and universities. Despite questions surrounding the USC football program and its 2020 season, Bohn made it clear they plan to honor their schedule.

At least for now.