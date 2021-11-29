USC AD Sends Message To CFB World After Lincoln Riley Hire

In one of the biggest coaching coups in recent memory, USC managed to pry Lincoln Riley out of Norman and hire him as their new head coach. And the Trojans are ready to take on the world.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn spoke to the media on Monday. When asked about the message Riley’s hire sends to the rest of college football, he had a bold reply:

“This sleeping giant is wide awake,” Bohn said, trying to invoke the famous line from the novel Dune.

But there’s little doubt that USC took a massive step restoring their football program to glory. Lincoln Riley has been one of the best coaches in college football for the last five years and his record reflects it.

In five years with the Sooners, Riley went 55-10, winning four Big 12 titles and reaching the College Football Playoff three times.

The USC Trojans have had a hard time coming anywhere close to the glory they found under Pete Carroll. Since Carroll’s departure in 2009, the Trojans have gone through three head coaches, winning three bowl games and just one conference title.

With Lincoln Riley’s track record on the field and on the recruiting trail, it seems inevitable that USC will be a national title contender again in no time.

Is this the biggest coaching hire that any school has made in the last decade? Will hiring Lincoln Riley put USC back on the map?