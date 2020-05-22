USC and Alabama are scheduled to open up the 2020 college football season in Arlington, Texas. Recently, there have been doubts that the game will be played as scheduled.

Because California seemed to be operating at a slower pace in terms of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many wondered if USC would be able to play this season at all. However, earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that pro sports in the state could resume as early as next month.

Last week, there was a report from FS1’s Colin Cowherd that the USC-Alabama game was not going to happen. USC athletic director Mike Bohn denied Cowherd’s assertion, saying that the Trojans “had every intention” of playing the Crimson Tide as scheduled.

Today, Bohn provided multiple encouraging updates on the status of the season opener. Tonight, he said “the odds are in our favor” that the game goes off as planned.

Mike Bohn, in a Zoom interview with Pepperdine, said that “the odds are in our favor” as far as playing the USC-Alabama game as scheduled. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) May 22, 2020

Earlier today, Bohn appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and said hope is increasing that USC-Alabama will go off without a hitch.

Southern Cal AD @USC_mikebohn, whose Trojans are scheduled to open the season vs. Alabama, expressed positivity about playing the CFB season. “Our hope meter seems to go up every day.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 21, 2020

All of this is encouraging. While we still don’t have any official announcement regarding the game, it seems like both teams are preparing to open the season as scheduled.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban did his part today, starring in a PSA designed to get fans to wear masks and practice social distancing.