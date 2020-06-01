USC Booster Loses Season Tickets For ‘Blatantly Racist’ Tweets

Amid the protests across the country, schools are increasingly making it clear that racism will not be tolerated.

One school is being proactive in punishing those who demonstrate disdain for their fellow man. In response to a series of racist tweets by a booster, USC athletic director Mike Bohn has announced that the booster has lost all privileges with the school.

Bohn stated that the booster has had their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership revoked. Additionally, the booster’s account has been flagged to prevent future purchases with the school. The booster’s payments have been returned.

“Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn said in a statement. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future purchases.”

“Thank you to the USC community for helping us identified this individual so that we could move swiftly to terminate our relationship. We stand in solidarity with the Black community.”

Racism and hate speech will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Ariz9zkdJ1 — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 1, 2020

Protests are emerging across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

But unlike many previous protests, the last few days have seen athletes and coaches – including prominent white ones – across the country stand in solidarity with the protesters. USC has been no exception.

It’s nice to see that USC is putting their money where their mouth is.