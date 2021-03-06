Ladies and gentleman, March has arrived. The USC Trojans stunned UCLA on Saturday after draining a last second game-winning shot at Pauley Pavilion.

Saturday’s Pac-12 clash had plenty at stake. Oregon currently sits atop the conference’s standings, but were the Ducks to lose on Sunday (against Oregon State), the winner of USC-UCLA would become the Pac-12’s regular-season champion. And let’s not forget there’s bad blood between the crosstown rival Bruins and Trojans. Needless to say, tensions were high entering Saturday’s showdown.

UCLA remained in control for the majority of the game, but late free-throw misses came back to haunt them. Trailing 63-61 with just over three seconds remaining, USC’s Tahj Eaddy drained a corner three to put the Trojans ahead 64-63. The Bruins attempted a last second half-court shot, but couldn’t convert.

Take a look.

There’s a bit of controversy surrounding USC’s game-winning shot here. The Trojans had trouble getting the inbounds pass in before getting it to Tahj Eaddy. UCLA fans think an inbounds pass violation should’ve been called because it appears USC took more than five seconds to make a pass.

No @wilnerhotline UCLA lost that cuz @pac12 refs can’t count 5 seconds https://t.co/5E05bBzREU — Bruin Source (@BruinSource) March 6, 2021

Unfortunately for UCLA, it looks like the refs might’ve missed a crucial late-game call, but it’s all history now. The Bruins have lost three straight as they now look to bounce back in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament.

USC, meanwhile, is still alive in the hunt for a Pac-12 regular-season championship. The Trojans will await the result of Oregon-Oregon State on Sunday.

[CBS Sports]