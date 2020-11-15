Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Comment On USC

USC football is currently in a battle with Arizona. If the Trojans are going to impress this fall and help Clay Helton keep that job, they haven’t shown it yet this year.

Last week, the Trojans snuck past Arizona State 28-27. Today, they trail the Wildcats 23-20, after Arizona hit a go-ahead field goal moments ago. Arizona was just 4-8 last year, and are 9-15 since Kevin Sumlin took over the program. This is their first game of the year.

While the current financial situation around the country may help Helton hang onto his job, when it opens it could be the biggest on the market. We’ll see if USC finally goes outside of its bubble to make a choice, after numerous hires that make the school look desperate to recapture the Pete Carroll magic. FS1’s Colin Cowherd believes that is at the center of the issues at USC.

USC great Lynn Swann was briefly the athletic director at his alma mater, a tenure that didn’t go well at all. It just reinforced USC’s unwillingness to look outside of its own history for answers on the football program. “USC has an average coach. It’s why they have an average team,” Cowherd tweeted. “Former AD Lynn Swann and the current USC administration have struggled (with) this complex correlation.”

It’s hard to argue that point. USC has been roughly above average for most of Helton’s tenure.

The program showed promise in 2016 and 2017, winning 21 total games over that span with a big Rose Bowl win, and a trip to the Cotton Bowl. Since, the Trojans are just 14-12, and may fall to 1-1 on the season here, to a team that went 4-8 last year.

Mike Bohn, who took over as AD late last year after coming over from Cincinnati and elected to give Helton a chance to coach the team in 2020, has his work cut out for him.

