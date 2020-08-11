Clay Helton Reacts To The Pac-12’s Football Decision

Today, the Pac-12 became the second Power Five college football conference, and fourth FBS-level conference overall, to postpone or cancel its 2020 season. The move kicks the can even further down the road for USC football and the league’s other schools.

This season would have been a vital one for the Trojans. Clay Helton enters the season on about as hot of a seat as is imaginable. Now, he may have another full year to win the games necessary to save his job.

Of course, there’s no doubt that Helton is disappointed by the season being pushed. Any college football coach is going to want the season to move forward if at all possible. Moments ago, he put out a statement reacting to the decision made by the Pac-12.

“While I am extremely disappointed that our student-athletes and coaching staff will not get the opportunity to compete at this time, we will always support decisions that are made to protect the health and safety of our players and staff,” Clay Helton said in the statement. “I am very proud of how our football team has conducted themselves and for all the hard work they have put in this year in preparation for a season.”

“I am confident that we will come out of this a stronger, more resilient football team and look forward to getting the opportunity to compete and showcase all the hard work that has been put in,” Helton added. “Together we will continue to FIGHT ON!”

Nowhere in the statement does Helton mention the possibility of USC football playing a spring season. The Pac-12 left the door open for that to happen, as did the Big Ten when it reached its decision earlier today.

While there is some hope for the spring to provide a more safe environment to play a postponed 2020-21 season, others have raised the serious obstacles that it presents. While COVID-19 may be somewhat under control in a few months, having players play two seasons over the course of one year may not be feasible.

