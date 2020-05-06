2 Of LSU’s Incredible Hype Video Creators Hired By Another Program

Last year’s LSU football run to the national title was highlights by a pretty incredible series of hype videos from the program. Two of the people who led that effort are heading west, to join the USC Trojans football staff.

Jacob Brown and Will Stout were members of LSU’s video production team in 2019-20. The pair is being hired by USC, to bring some of that same production magic to Tinseltown.

Brown will be director of football video production, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Stout will be the assistant director of video production. They may not be Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, or Dave Aranda, but their efforts will be missed in Baton Rouge.

The weekly hype videos LSU’s team produced were of a quality befitting the team that the Tigers fielded last year. We’ll see if the Trojans can be sparked the same way. This season will be a pivotal one for USC.

#USC is hiring Jacob Brown, as Dir. of Football Video Production, and Will Stout, Assistant Dir of Football Video Production, sources tells me and @AntonioCMorales. They were part of the #LSU digital team that produced those great hype videos last season that went viral. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 6, 2020

The Trojans made the surprising decision to retain head coach Clay Helton. USC’s struggles over the last few years have been intertwined with the success of Ed Orgeron at LSU.

Coach O was the assistant head coach at USC from 1998-2004. He returned on Lane Kiffin’s staff in 2010, and took over as interim head coach when Kiffin was fired in 2013. He went 6-2 during his time atop the program, but was passed over in favor of Washington’s Steve Sarkisian, after lobbying hard for the full-time job.

LSU plugged Orgeron in as the interim coach after Les Miles was let go, and even though the move to make him the full-time head coach toward the end of the 2016 season was called into question, it paid off in a big way this year.

Brown and Stout did an incredible job in documenting Coach O’s successes this fall. We’ll see if Helton can pull off a similar turnaround.

