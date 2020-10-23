USC Player Being Investigated By Feds, Suspended From Team After Collecting Unemployment

Earlier this year, when the Department of Labor launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help those out of work due to COVID-19, USC football player Munir McClain’s family claims that he believed he qualified for the benefit. McClain has a side gig reselling high-end sneakers, which can be pretty lucrative considering the crazy secondary market for some limited drops.

COVID-19 made it more difficult for McClain to make money on flipping sneakers, so he applied for the benefit, which paid out $767 per week. According to the Los Angeles Times, his claim was accepted, and he planned to reinvest the money in an apparel brand that he is working on with his siblings. Fast forward to the fall, with the Pac-12 football season weeks away, and McClain finds himself suspended by the USC football program.

Federal investigators have shown up at USC to question McClain and other unidentified players about their claims. The rules for both college athletes and those governing who is eligible for unemployment make this a very tricky situation to wade through. McClain’s family has retained a lawyer, Mark Hathaway, who insists that he has not broken any rules.

On the college eligibility side, unless McClain was using his status as a USC player to aid in his sneaker-selling business, he shouldn’t be in any NCAA trouble. “I believe that the truth will always prevail,” his mother Shan McClain said. “He hasn’t harmed or hurt anyone, but he’s been suspended from the team.”

NEWS: Munir McClain, a USC receiver, filed for unemployment benefits this summer. In September, he was suspended. This week, federal agents arrived on USC's campus: https://t.co/Bn2UgViRZu — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 23, 2020

His actual eligibility to receive the unemployment benefit is a bigger question. A temporary program has been set up to aid some self-employed and gig workers, and the Department of Labor said that some full-time students may qualify. However, it sounds like a number of college students, not just McClain, have filed for and received unemployment benefits without being eligible.

From the Los Angeles Times report:

Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation and national expert on unemployment insurance, said that many college students have been misinformed about who’s actually eligible. “You can’t just be a student who wasn’t working and get PUA, unless you had a job offer,” Stettner said. But with minimal scrutiny at the state level, he explained, “a lot of college students are getting it. The wrong message has gotten out there.”

USC football says it is cooperating with authorities on the situation, in a statement released in response to the situation with Munir McClain:

“We are cooperating with the authorities… We understand there may be many questions and concerns, but we are unable to discuss this matter because of our obligation to protect students’ privacy.”

Based on what we know, it does sound like McClain thought he was fully eligible to receive the benefit when he applied, and the family maintains that he wasn’t attempting to defraud the government or take advantage of the situation. Hopefully this situation is resolved soon.

USC opens its season on Saturday, Nov. 7 against Arizona State.

