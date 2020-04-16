On Thursday afternoon, the USC Trojans learned that former five-star quarterback JT Daniels submit his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He should be the most appealing transfer on the market.

Daniels started as a freshman for USC back in 2018, throwing for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. Most analysts thought he’d take that next step as a sophomore, but he unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury during the season opener in 2019.

Kedon Slovis seized his opportunity and took control of the starting quarterback job for the Trojans. His sudden emergence has forced Daniels to look elsewhere for a starting gig. However, it’s not the only reason why he entered the transfer portal.

According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, Daniels’ decision may have to do with a potential one-time transfer exception by the NCAA. There’s a possibility that student-athletes could transfer and compete immediately next season.

I’m told that JT Daniels’ decision to enter the transfer portal follows the increased talk about a possible one-time transfer exception. But if he is not immediately eligible, I’m told USC is optimistic that he could return. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 16, 2020

The NCAA’s decision regarding immediate eligibility could influence what Daniels does this offseason.

If Daniels would have to sit out the 2020 season, he might feel inclined to remain at USC and challenge Slovis for the top spot on the depth chart.

Daniels has plenty of talent and years of eligibility remaining. There are plenty of programs that would be fortunate enough to add the former five-star recruit.