USC QB Caleb Williams’ Awesome Gesture Going Viral

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams on the field.NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams is wasting little time making new friends at USC.

The second-year quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to play for the Trojans. Before playing a down for his new school, the 19-year-old inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre.

According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, Williams shared some endorsement swag with fellow USC athletes by gifting a pair of Beats headphones to members of the women’s basketball team.

He went to their practice to hand-deliver the presents.

Per Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register, sophomore guard Madison Campbell shared a photo of her new Beats on Instagram. Williams included a note that said, “A little gift for a hard fought season. Keep fighting on!”

The 12-15 Trojans conclude their regular season Wednesday night at home against the UCLA Bruins. In order to make the NCAA tournament, they’ll likely need to receive an automatic bid by winning the Pac-12 tournament. That’s no easy task, as No. 2 Stanford is undefeated in conference play and riding a 17-game winning streak.

Williams would win over many SoCal fans by guiding USC’s football program back to championship heights. In the meantime, his generosity could make him quite popular on campus.

