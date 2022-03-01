USC QB Caleb Williams’ Awesome Gesture Going Viral

Caleb Williams is wasting little time making new friends at USC.

The second-year quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to play for the Trojans. Before playing a down for his new school, the 19-year-old inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre.

According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, Williams shared some endorsement swag with fellow USC athletes by gifting a pair of Beats headphones to members of the women’s basketball team.

He went to their practice to hand-deliver the presents.

Caleb Williams surprised members of the women’s basketball team today after their practice with Beats headphones as a good luck gift ahead of the Pac-12 tourney. Impressive move by USC's new QB, who has an NIL deal with Beats. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) March 1, 2022

Per Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register, sophomore guard Madison Campbell shared a photo of her new Beats on Instagram. Williams included a note that said, “A little gift for a hard fought season. Keep fighting on!”

Looks like Caleb Williams gifted the USC women's basketball team with some new headphones from Beats, one of his NIL partners pic.twitter.com/isvJgDFwQg — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) March 1, 2022

The 12-15 Trojans conclude their regular season Wednesday night at home against the UCLA Bruins. In order to make the NCAA tournament, they’ll likely need to receive an automatic bid by winning the Pac-12 tournament. That’s no easy task, as No. 2 Stanford is undefeated in conference play and riding a 17-game winning streak.

Williams would win over many SoCal fans by guiding USC’s football program back to championship heights. In the meantime, his generosity could make him quite popular on campus.