USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Kedon Slovis attempts a pass.PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 14 : Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans throws a pass against the BYU Cougars during their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 14, in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals.

In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.

“It was crazy,” Slovis said. “I had to wrap up my workout and get in the car because I think it was actually Notre Dame on the phone for the first call. I was like, ‘Shoot. This is kind of developing a lot more quickly than I imagined.”

Notre Dame have a sudden, pressing need for experience at quarterback. Their current starter, Jack Coan, is in his final year of eligibility while backups Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne lack experience.

Kedon Slovis has a history with Notre Dame as well. He started against them twice in 2019 and 2021, but lost both contests.

In 27 career games, Slovis has 7,576 passing yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 picks with a 68.4-percent completion rate. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2020, and led the Trojans to a Pac-12 South title last year.

Suffice it to say, Slovis has the requisite experience that might help new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman navigate some of the difficulties of his first year.

Should Kedon Slovis transfer to Notre Dame?

