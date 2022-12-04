USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game.

Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.

Now, we have some context from Lincoln Riley regarding just how serious the issue is. Riley said Sunday that Williams has "a significant hamstring injury" and his status for the Cotton Bowl remains TBD.

USC is scheduled to play AAC champion Tulane in Arlington on Jan. 2.

Despite his ailing leg, Williams still managed to throw for 363 yards and three touchdowns against the Utes.

So far, he's thrown for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season, while also rushing for 372 yards and 10 scores. The sensational sophomore is also a candidate for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Hopefully, we'll get to see Williams in action against the Green Wave next month, but if USC elects to hold him out to be safe, we won't blame them.