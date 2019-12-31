What USC Reportedly Told 5-Star TE Darnell Washington

The USC Trojans can use all of the recruiting help they can get, as Clay Helton enters what feels like a total lame duck season in 2020. They certainly didn’t put their best foot forward in recruiting five-star tight end Darnell Washington.

The Trojans currently have 11 players signed for their 2020 recruiting class. That group only features one composite four-star player.

USC is typically the recruiting power of the Pac-12, and is a regular in the top 10 school rankings. The group currently ranked No. 79 in the country, behind almost every other Power Five program.

That’s a group that could certainly use a five-star pass catcher. And yet, the Trojans told Washington that they saw him as more of a defensive end.

From Sports Illustrated:

Throughout the massive prospect’s recruitment, many have been curious about his future position along with the destination. Some project Washington at tight end, where he has been working throughout UA All-America week, while others bring up offensive tackle or even a spot on the defensive line. College football programs did the same but there is no doubt the senior wants the football in his hands at the next level.