USC Reportedly Makes Decision On Disassociation With Reggie Bush

Wednesday will be the 10-year anniversary of USC’s disassociation with former star running back Reggie Bush.

With the anniversary drawing near, it seems that the school made a major decision regarding Bush. According to a report from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, USC will ends its disassociation with the star running back.

Bonagura reported the disassociation is “expected to soon come to an end.” Bush’s relationship became complicated after it was ruled he accepted impermissible benefits during his time with the program.

Not long after the report came out, another former USC star suggested there was major news coming soon. “Big news coming tomorrow and I can’t wait…..” former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart said on Twitter.

Is he possibly hinting that USC and Reggie Bush will mend their relationship?

Big news coming tomorrow and I can’t wait……. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) June 10, 2020

Bonagura noted the timing on USC’s decision makes sense given an NCAA rule passed in 2017.

“The timing comes as a result of an NCAA Committee on Infractions rule, adopted in 2017, that limits any mandated disassociations between an individual and a school to no more than 10 years,” he said in the report.

During the 2019 college football season, Bush made his return to USC as part of FOX’s college football broadcast.

However, his return to USC fired up the players – perhaps a little too much. After a touchdown run from Markese Stepp, USC players celebrated with Bush in the endzone.

Hopefully the good news is announced tomorrow.