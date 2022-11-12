USC Running Back Likely Done For Season After Being Carted Off With Injury

During USC's blowout win over Colorado on Friday night, running back Travis Dye suffered a serious leg injury. He was carted off the field in the second quarter.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced that he does not expect Dye to play again this year.

Dye, a talented senior from California, had 884 rushing yards, 194 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns this season.

The fans at LA Memorial Coliseum gave Dye a standing ovation as he was carted off the field.

Riley didn't sugarcoat Dye's injury during his postgame press conference. He said this is a crushing loss to USC's offense and locker room.

"It's tough. It shook us all a little bit," Riley said, via ESPN. "He's such an emotional leader. It sucks. No other way to put it."

Dye's injury will open the door for Austin Jones and Raleek Brown to shoulder the load in USC's backfield. They had a combined 126 rushing yards against Colorado.

We're wishing Dye a full and speedy recovery from his leg injury.