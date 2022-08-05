USC Star Transfer Opens Up About "Frustrating" NIL Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Workers put the finishing touch of paint the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred from Pitt to USC. There were rumors that the Biletnikoff Award winner took his talents to California because of the potential to sign NIL deals.

Speaking to the local media this week, Addison addressed his latest career move. He revealed that he joined USC because of the team's creativity on offense.

"The creativity in it. I feel like I'm already a creative wide receiver," Addison said. "So just being in this offense is gonna help me out a lot more, especially with all those weapons that we have."

Addison then addressed the rumors stating he chose USC simply because of NIL deals. The former All-ACC performer said those rumors were "frustrating."

“It was definitely frustrating, but I wasn’t really too concerned with it because the truth will always come to light. So I know what my focus is and my intent. All that was outside noise.”

Last season, Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

USC should find multiple ways to scheme Addison open this fall, especially with Lincoln Riley at the helm.