Report: USC “Very Intrigued” By 1 College Football Coach

A plethora of marquee coaches have been linked to USC’s job opening over the past two months. On Saturday morning, college football insider Bruce Feldman added another name to the Trojans’ list of coaching candidates.

According to Feldman, USC has legitimate interest in Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. After a rough first year with the Bears, he’s off to an 8-2 start and has a chance to take the program to a New Year’s Six bowl.

“Back in September, Baylor’s Dave Aranda had a career coaching record of 4-7,” Feldman said. “Well, now we’re in late November. Baylor is 8-2, they’re coming off a showcase win where they shut down Lincoln Riley’s offense and OU. Aranda’s coaching stock has gotten real hot. I am told that both USC and Washington are very intrigued by Aranda.”

Feldman added that Aranda does have West Coast roots. He grew up about an hour away from USC.

It’s important to note that Aranda won’t just jump at any job opportunity. Feldman said it needs to be the right fit for Aranda to leave Waco.

“He realizes and is very self-aware how he may not be an ideal fit in certain settings, so he’s going to be very careful about what his next move is,” Feldman said.

A potential bidding war for Aranda could break out between USC and Washington this offseason.