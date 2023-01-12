USC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: A general view of the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

USC wide receiver Kyle Ford will enter the NCAA transfer portal. He announced this decision in a statement on Thursday.

Even though Ford will finish off his career at another university, he spoke highly of USC in a letter he shared on social media.

"I will be entering my name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," Ford wrote. "Once again, I am beyond grateful for everyone that has supported me on this journey and this place will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything USC, I love you."

Ford, a former four-star recruit from the 2019 class, appeared in 12 games for the Trojans this season.

In four years at USC, Ford had 40 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns.

According to On3, Tennessee will be a strong contender for Ford's services.

Ford has shown over the past few seasons that he can bounce back from injuries. He has also shown an ability to adjust to different offensive schemes.