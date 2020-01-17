USC football received some good news on Thursday night when wide receiver Tyler Vaughns announced he would be returning to school for his senior season.

Vaughns, an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection each of the last two seasons, revealed his decision on Twitter.

“I am excited for the opportunity to obtain my goals of earning my degree from USC and competing for a national title as a Trojan,” he wrote.

One more year 🙏🏾✌️ pic.twitter.com/lEKuMv9Kc4 — Tyler Tamar Vaughns (@tswag03) January 17, 2020

After redshirting in 2016, Vaughns has enjoyed three productive seasons for the Trojans. In 2019, he caught 74 passes for 912 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career. Vaughns has 189 receptions for 2,395 yards and 17 touchdowns. With leading receiver Michael Pittman heading to the NFL, USC will rely on Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown (77-1,042-6 in 2019) as its top pass catchers in 2020.

USC will open its 2020 campaign against Alabama in Arlington, Tex. on Sept. 5.