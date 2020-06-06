On Friday, a college football program suspended its defensive coordinator for sending a racial slur in a text message.

Utah suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley for a text he sent in 2013. Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the suspension in a post on Twitter.

“Coach Scalley and I have spoken. He is very contrite and acknowledged that the text was sent and that it did include a derogatory and painful word,” Harlan said in a statement. “The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially our African-American community members.”

Scalley released his own statement, admitting to the “mistake” in a lengthy post. He apologized for the “offensive and hurtful” comments he made seven years ago.

Here’s his statement, via ESPN:

“In 2013 I made a terrible mistake. I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.”

Scalley committed to using future actions to make it clear that his comments in 2013 do not “reflect or define” who he is.

Several Utah players came to his defense. Former standout defensive back Julian Blackmon issued a statement on Twitter about his former coach.

“Love you coach. Just know I played for this guy and I can assure you he’s not a racist. Just unlucky cause of the platform he’s on. As well as what’s already going on in America. Hard to judge cause most of us say things in private that don’t get exposed like this. All love,” Blackmon said.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will run.