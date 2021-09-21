The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charlie Brewer Has Reportedly Left The Utah Program

Baylor quarterback throws a pass in the Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Charlie Brewer #12 of the Baylor Bears throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The marriage between transfer quarterback Charlie Brewer and the Utah football program is over, according to a new report.

Brewer, who transferred to Utah after spending four seasons at Baylor, has left the Utes program, per Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune. The news comes after Brewer was replaced by Cam Rising during Saturday’s triple-overtime loss to San Diego State.

Rising, who was Utah’s starting quarterback last season before suffering an injury in Week 1, completed 19-of-32 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards on five carries.

As for Brewer, in three games with the Utes, he completed 48-of-79 passes for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rising, who started his career at Texas before transferring to Utah, will likely move forward as the Utes’ starting quarterback. This will be his first extended opportunity as a starter.

As for Brewer, this was his fifth season playing college football, meaning he’ll be a sixth-year senior if he plays elsewhere in 2022. Given how valuable experienced quarterback play is, don’t be surprised if Brewer has a long list of suitors should he try to transfer again.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.