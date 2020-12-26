College Football Player Reportedly Killed In Accidental Shooting

The college football world received devastating news on Saturday morning after a Pac-12 running back reportedly passed away.

According to multiple reports, Utah running back Ty Jordan has died. The freshman running back was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year just days before he passed away.

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley posted a message on Twitter following Jordan’s passing. “Rest in peace Ty. Can’t believe you’re gone. Grateful our lives crossed paths. You will forever be missed,” the Utes quarterback said on social media.

According to a report from Jake Edmonds of KUTV News, Jordan was shot and killed by an accidental gun discharge.

A source close to Ty Jordan tells me the star freshman running back was shot and killed by an accidental gun discharge. #Utes — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) December 26, 2020

ABC 4 also reported Jordan died following an “accidental shooting.”

The freshman running back burst onto the scene for the Utes – especially over the final three games of the season. After racking up 129 yards over his first two games, Jordan ran for at least 147 yards in each of his final three games.

His best game of the season came in the Utes final game against the Washington State Cougars. Jordan racked up 154 rushing yards on 22 carries – three of which went for touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 33 yards.

In just five games, Jordan racked up 597 yards on just 83 carries – good for 7.2 yards per carry. He added 11 receptions for 126 yards and totaled six touchdowns during his freshman campaign.

Following his standout season, the Pac-12 named Jordan the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.