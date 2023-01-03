College Football World Concerned For Utah Quarterback Cam Rising

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl due to injury.

Rising took a big hit from a Penn State defender in the third quarter tonight and appeared to hurt his leg. He limped off the field and into the injury tent.

Rising eventually walked into the locker room and was replaced by Bryson Barnes. Media and fans alike are both expressing concern for his health and disappointment for his poor luck in "The Grandaddy of Them All."

"Feel awful for Rising being forced out of the Rose Bowl for a 2nd consecutive year," said FOX Sports' Tim Brando. "Sure hope he can return."

"Absolutely hate that Cam Rising got knocked out of this game a second straight time." added Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

"Feel terrible for Cam Rising. If he doesn’t get hurt they win the Rose Bowl last year and this game is over with him out now. Dude is a gamer," added a fan.

Rising was 8-for-21 passing for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception before exiting the game. We'll see if his night is done or if he'll be able to give it a go.

The Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah is being televised on ESPN. The Nittany Lions currently lead 21-14 late in the third quarter.