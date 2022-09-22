College Student Reportedly Arrested For Wild Football Threat

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans fill Rice Eccles Stadium for the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars game during the second half of an college football game, on September 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated BYU 20-19. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

A female Utah student was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday because of a threat she made over the weekend.

According to KSL.com, the student threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if Utah lost to San Diego State this past Saturday. Thankfully, Utah won 35-7.

Per a police booking affidavit, the female student posted her threat on the Yik Yak app before the game. She stated "if the football team did not win the game, (she) was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction."

The police said the student is aware of where the nuclear reactor is located on campus. In fact, she attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed.

Obviously, this is not an ideal situation for the program.

Just a few weeks ago, a 19-year-old Utah student made a bomb threat on the Yik Yak app.

Hopefully, this awful trends come to an end. The other students on Utah's campus shouldn't have to deal with this.