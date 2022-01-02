The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Were Shocked By Kyle Whittingham’s Decisions Late

A closeup of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 8: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes watches a replay in the second quarter during their game against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Utah fans weren’t happy with Kyle Whittingham’s decision to keep all of his timeouts at the end of the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State drove deep into Utah territory with less than 30 seconds remaining and Whittingham let the clock tick down to 12 seconds before Noah Ruggles kicked the game-winner.

It was also fascinating how Utah’s defense didn’t let running back TreVeyon Henderson score once he got inside the five-yard line. The Utes would’ve had time to call a few plays instead of just doing a bunch of laterals on the kickoff.

The college football world is still confused as to what Whittingham’s strategy was with not using any timeouts.

This was a crazy game as the Buckeyes overcame multiple 14-point deficits to win.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the biggest reason for the comeback as the Utes defense had no answer for him. He finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions which set multiple records.

His 346 yards receiving was a Rose Bowl record and is the most for any bowl game in college football history.

Ohio State got to 11-2 with the win, while Utah dropped to 10-4.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.