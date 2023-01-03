Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 7: Utah Utes cheerleaders lead the team onto the field before an college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on October 7, 2017 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stanford defeated Utah 23-20. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral.

Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl.

To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All."

Here's the clip that went viral:

College football fans seemed amused by the cheerleader's performance on Monday.

"They could have used him in the game," one person tweeted.

"This @Utah_Football cheerleader has the energy we all need in 2023," another person said.

As for the game itself, Penn State defeated Utah by a score of 35-21.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising suffered an injury in the season finale. He had 95 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, meanwhile, had 279 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was nearly flawless.

Penn State improved to 11-2 with the win over Utah.