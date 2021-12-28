Look: Utah’s Rose Bowl Uniforms Are Going Viral

Utah revealed some sweet uniforms today for Saturday’s Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

The Utes’ helmets are white with a double red “U” logo but there’s a little twist. There’s also a rose that goes through the letters to mark that Utah will be playing for all the roses.

The jerseys are also all white except for red blocked numbers in the middle. Utah will also be wearing all white pants as well along with white cleats and socks.

The Utes are reading to get going against a Buckeyes team that is still likely upset after they lost to Michigan a month ago. That loss ended both their Big Ten title hopes and their College Football Playoff hopes as it was their second loss of the year.

Utah, on the other hand, won the PAC-12 Championship over Oregon. The Utes took down the Ducks twice in three weeks to win their first conference championship as members of the conference.

Kickoff from Pasadena is slated for 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.