Arrest Has Been Made In Killing Of College Football Player

An arrest has been made in the murder of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Sunday.

Police have booked 22-year-old Buk M. Buk on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm for his alleged role in the killing of Lowe. A sophomore cornerback, Lowe was shot and killed at a party early last Sunday morning.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies tracked Buk down in Draper, Utah early Sunday and brought him into custody.

In addition to being accused of murdering Lowe, Buk is also alleged to have shot a 20-year-old woman at the same house party. The woman remains in critical condition at this time.

The Salt Lake City Police Department added that the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

This investigation is still active & ongoing. Detectives continue to work every aspect of the case and will not stop until it is resolved in court. We continue to ask that anyone with information call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #22Forever https://t.co/7ZAuNIxt83 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 3, 2021

Lowe, who hailed from Mesquite, Texas, appeared in four games for the Utes this season before he was tragically killed. He recorded three tackles.

“Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement last Sunday. “He will be deeply missed.”