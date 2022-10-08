Upset Alert: Pac-12 Favorite In Trouble At The Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pac-12 favorite Utah is in trouble at the Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins of UCLA lead the Utes 21-18 late in the third quarter.

Chip Kelly has dipped into his bag of tricks today. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 152 yards through the air and three total scores.

The UCLA defense, meanwhile, is playing out of its mind. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising isn't having much success through the air (189 yards and one pick). But he did just scamper out of the pocket for a score on the ground to pull within three points of the Bruins.

This game will go a long way in deciding the Pac-12 title race. UCLA can remain unbeaten with a win this afternoon. It would also effectively knock Utah out of the College Football Playoff hunt.

Can UCLA pull this off at the Rose Bowl?

Catch the game on FOX. It's late in the third quarter.